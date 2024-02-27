Couple Wed Between Races At Doomben Racecourse

Many of us would likely agree that gambling is costly enough without adding a wedding into the mix, but clearly, that was a non-issue for this couple.

Doomben racecourse, which was established in 1933, must hold a special place close to their Queensland hearts.

Maybe it's where they met? Perhaps a sweet moment sharing some sunscreen for their reddened necks while waiting in line at the port-a-loos?

The heartwarming scenes were captured by a TikTok account called MadMonday, known for arranging postseason trips for sporting teams.

The accompanying text, "This will do me," captured the sentiment.

According to MadMonday, the couple, along with their celebrant and guests, seized the opportunity to hold their ceremony on the grass beside the track between races five and six.

However, the couple didn't receive special treatment from the venue as one guest found himself intercepted by security for attempting to sneak his drink over the fence.

It was a moment both beautiful and quintessentially Queensland.

Viewers reacted with a mix of amusement and astonishment, with one commenting, "Planning a wedding at the track on race day, what a lad."

Another expressed disbelief, questioning if the choice might be pushing the limits.

Yet another commented, "Gotta love Brisbane," with a not-so-subtle hint of sarcasm.

Ironically, the race preceding the ceremony was named the "Weddings At Tattersall's Club Qtis Jewel Prelude Plate."

While it could be viewed as tacky, who are we to judge someone's choices for their wedding – it's their special day not ours.

We do wonder if the bookies took a few extra bets that day – say, on how long the marriage will last?

The happy couples' interests clearly align, so let's put everything we have on 'happily ever after'.