Couple Take Revenge On An Airbnb Host By Running Up Their Water Bill For 25 Days

It appears the couple were disgruntled to learn that the accommodation they’d booked was in the centre of Seoul, but in an outer suburb, and when they were unable to cancel the booking, they asked the owner Mr Lee, if the dwelling was equipped with surveillance cameras.

When Mr Lee told them it wasn’t, they ran all the appliances, gas and water for 25 days—allegedly wasting more than 120,000 litres of water in the process.

Mr Lee was only made aware of the issue after the couple checked out, and the gas company notified him that there had been a considerable increase in usage, and they were concerned there may be a leak.

In total, the couple only used the accommodation 5 times in 25 days, staying for no more than 5 minutes per visit.

I guess sometimes the best revenge for you not being able to read a map, isn’t a negative and unjust review. It’s harming the environment in a way that should be criminalised.

Image: Getty & SBS/ric laudonien