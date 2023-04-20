The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Couple Take Revenge On An Airbnb Host By Running Up Their Water Bill For 25 Days

Couple Take Revenge On An Airbnb Host By Running Up Their Water Bill For 25 Days

Unable to cancel their booking, a couple made the trip from China to South Korea to exact revenge upon the owner of the Airbnb, leaving the host with a $1,570 bill.

It appears the couple were disgruntled to learn that the accommodation they’d booked was in the centre of Seoul, but in an outer suburb, and when they were unable to cancel the booking, they asked the owner Mr Lee, if the dwelling was equipped with surveillance cameras.

When Mr Lee told them it wasn’t, they ran all the appliances, gas and water for 25 days—allegedly wasting more than 120,000 litres of water in the process.

Mr Lee was only made aware of the issue after the couple checked out, and the gas company notified him that there had been a considerable increase in usage, and they were concerned there may be a leak.

In total, the couple only used the accommodation 5 times in 25 days, staying for no more than 5 minutes per visit.

I guess sometimes the best revenge for you not being able to read a map, isn’t a negative and unjust review. It’s harming the environment in a way that should be criminalised.

Image: Getty & SBS/ric laudonien

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises
NEXT STORY

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

Advertisement

Related Articles

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

After causing a year of misery for homeowners, the Reserve Bank of Australia, as we know it, looks set to lose power over interest rates in a major overhaul.
Hustle Culture Is Leading Aussies To Suffer The Great Burnout

Hustle Culture Is Leading Aussies To Suffer The Great Burnout

The term ‘burnout’ gets thrown around a lot.
One Mum’s Attempt To Make Her Child A Cute Lunchbox Snack Turned Into A ‘Horror Scene’, Leaving The Internet In Stitches

One Mum’s Attempt To Make Her Child A Cute Lunchbox Snack Turned Into A ‘Horror Scene’, Leaving The Internet In Stitches

Mum, Krystal Weinberg, tried to make her child a fun snack for his lunchbox, but it turned horribly wrong.
Lotto Winner Refuses To Split Winnings With Her Husband

Lotto Winner Refuses To Split Winnings With Her Husband

Would you split your lotto winnings with your partner?
Brisbane Plumber Uses Woman’s Rolling Pin To Fix Toilet

Brisbane Plumber Uses Woman’s Rolling Pin To Fix Toilet

I hope it wasn’t for a blockage.