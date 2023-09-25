The Project

Couple Refunded For Sitting Next To Farting Dog Donate Cash To Charity

The couple who received a $1,400 refund after being seated next to a farting dog has said they plan to donate the money to charity.

The couple have vowed to put the money toward medical research programs that help determine why dogs fart on planes. Just kidding. That’s probably not a thing.

They actually said they’re going to give the money to an animal charity after months of going back and forth with the airline over compensation about being moved from premium economy to economy on their flight from Paris to Singapore.

Gill and Warren Press were outraged to find that they’d paid for an upgrade on their flights only to be seated next to a farting pooch.

When the couple spoke to an attendant on the Singapore Airlines flight, they told them the only available seats where dog odours wouldn’t reach were at the back of the plane. Ironically in the tail section.

And the couple have now said that they’ll be giving their refund to a charity that helps pair dogs with people who are vision impaired.

So when you think about it, that farting dog is a hero. Not only was he presumably a working dog of some description, given he was on the flight, but because of him, a charity is getting a nice little cash injection. Who’s a good boy?

