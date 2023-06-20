The Project

Couple Order $1,000 Worth Of Maccas For The Wedding Guests Instead Of Catering

The only thing better than watching a loved-up couple tie the knot is the fast food feast you know you'll have at the end of the night.

This was a major concern for a bride in Canada, so she ordered CA$1,000 (AU$1,105) worth of McDonald's for her guests at the end of her reception.

Izzy Barreto and her new husband, Justin, told The Mirror they put in the massive order on UberEats ahead of their wedding on October 15.

The huge order included 100 double cheeseburgers, 100 pieces of junior chicken and 150 servings of fries.

"Everyone loves a McDonald's after a night of drinking, and we knew our guests would love it. Our caterer offered us late-night food, but we turned it down as we wanted to do something fun," she said.

"It also just felt like an extension of us. We didn't stick to a lot of traditions. For example, we didn't have a wedding cake; we aren't big cake people, so we had a cheese board."

Izzy said her guests loved it and said other couples should "do whatever makes you happy" on their wedding day.

"A lot of people stick to traditions to make other people happy, such as their guests or family, but it's your wedding day, so do whatever makes you happy," she said.

"Our guests absolutely loved the idea. We also let them take McDonald's home, so it was a win-win scenario."

Image: TikTok/Izzy Barreto

