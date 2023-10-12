Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

The creature was seen walking on the side of a mountain before taking a rest, all in broad daylight. The eyewitnesses, Shannon and Stetson Parker were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary during a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton, located in the far southwest of Colorado.

Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyoming, couldn't contain her excitement: "We were out hunting for elk in the mountains, and suddenly my husband goes, 'Look, it's Bigfoot!' This thing was towering, at least six or seven feet tall, and it blended into the mountain sage so perfectly that it could have moonlighted as a shrub. We used to be sceptics, but now we're Bigfoot enthusiasts!"

Shannon shared their one-to-two-minute Bigfoot encounter on Facebook, and the train's conductor told the couple a similar wild tale. They claimed to have found enormous footprints during past snowshoeing trips in the same area.

While some peeps online embraced the idea of Bigfoot, with one person saying, "I believe," and another cheerfully exclaiming, "Love it!"

However, not everyone was ready to don their tinfoil hats, and one person quipped, "What were y'all drinking?"

In response to the doubters, Parker emphasized that this wasn't your everyday hunter in camouflage or a local prankster. She pointed out that there was no sign of typical hunting gear, like a bow, which you'd expect during hunting season.

Some sceptics (like myself) will tell you it's obviously a person in a Chewbacca costume. How this man got so lost on his way to a Star Wars convention is a real mystery.

It's been a year of peculiar Bigfoot sightings, including one in the Mississippi woods over the summer. Reports of Bigfoot sightings in the woods of the Pacific Northwest date back to the 1800s, and the description offered by Washington's National Guard seems to line up with the Parkers' story, describing Bigfoot as a towering, upright ape or a beefed-up, hairy humanoid standing over eight feet tall.

Legend has it that Bigfoot could be linked to an extinct giant ape called Gigantopithecus, which once roamed the Earth alongside early humans. It appears the debate and research into Bigfoot's existence continues.

Some will say BigFoot is a conspiracy. Those people are me. I'm not against all conspiracies. I believe the conspiracy is that not enough people travel by train these days, and the rail company is going to great lengths to get more sightseers onboard.