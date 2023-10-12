The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

Couple On Cute Romantic Getaway Report They Saw Bigfoot On Their Travels

A couple enjoying a romantic getaway in Colorado has reported capturing footage of the legendary creature known as Bigfoot.

The creature was seen walking on the side of a mountain before taking a rest, all in broad daylight. The eyewitnesses, Shannon and Stetson Parker were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary during a sightseeing tour on the narrow gauge rail line between Durango and Silverton, located in the far southwest of Colorado.

Shannon, a 44-year-old contractor from Cheyenne, Wyoming, couldn't contain her excitement: "We were out hunting for elk in the mountains, and suddenly my husband goes, 'Look, it's Bigfoot!' This thing was towering, at least six or seven feet tall, and it blended into the mountain sage so perfectly that it could have moonlighted as a shrub. We used to be sceptics, but now we're Bigfoot enthusiasts!"

Shannon shared their one-to-two-minute Bigfoot encounter on Facebook, and the train's conductor told the couple a similar wild tale. They claimed to have found enormous footprints during past snowshoeing trips in the same area.

While some peeps online embraced the idea of Bigfoot, with one person saying, "I believe," and another cheerfully exclaiming, "Love it!"

However, not everyone was ready to don their tinfoil hats, and one person quipped, "What were y'all drinking?"

In response to the doubters, Parker emphasized that this wasn't your everyday hunter in camouflage or a local prankster. She pointed out that there was no sign of typical hunting gear, like a bow, which you'd expect during hunting season.

Some sceptics (like myself) will tell you it's obviously a person in a Chewbacca costume. How this man got so lost on his way to a Star Wars convention is a real mystery.

It's been a year of peculiar Bigfoot sightings, including one in the Mississippi woods over the summer. Reports of Bigfoot sightings in the woods of the Pacific Northwest date back to the 1800s, and the description offered by Washington's National Guard seems to line up with the Parkers' story, describing Bigfoot as a towering, upright ape or a beefed-up, hairy humanoid standing over eight feet tall.

Legend has it that Bigfoot could be linked to an extinct giant ape called Gigantopithecus, which once roamed the Earth alongside early humans. It appears the debate and research into Bigfoot's existence continues.

Some will say BigFoot is a conspiracy. Those people are me. I'm not against all conspiracies. I believe the conspiracy is that not enough people travel by train these days, and the rail company is going to great lengths to get more sightseers onboard.

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother
NEXT STORY

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Pop Star Vanessa Amorosi Gives Evidence In Supreme Court Case Against Her Mother

Australian performer Vanessa Amorosi claims she had no control over her finances because her mother took over early in her career under the guise of protecting her.
ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

ASIO Warns Of “Opportunistic Violence” Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the conflict in Israel and Gaza enters its sixth day, ASIO has warned communities in Australia of “opportunistic violence” as a result of the Hamas-Israel war.
San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

San Francisco Bottomless Brunch Fans To Be Fined If They Throw Up Their Mimosas

A restaurant in California has warned brunch patrons that if they throw up after going too hard on the mimosas, they will be hit with a $50 cleaning fee.
UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

UK’s Most Remote Inhabited Island Is Looking For A Deckhand, Paying AUD$47K A Year

A job on the UK’s most remote inhabited island is a dream for anyone wanting a bit of peace and quiet.
Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

Sydney Man Causes Outrage After Charging Housemates Higher Rent To Work From Home

A Sydney man has caused outrage after asking how much of a rent increase he should charge his housemate who works from home.