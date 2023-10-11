Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Instead of spending a whole heap of moula on a wedding venue, Alicia and Crystal Blakely hiked to the top of Camel's Hump in Vermont for a special elopement ceremony.

"We always knew we wanted to hike in our wedding dresses," Alicia told WMUR 9. "We figured since you only wear your wedding dress once, we might as well make the most of it and not worry if they got dirty."

The couple, who had met 10 years ago while in college, have been hiking many times throughout their relationship, so naturally, integrating a hike into thei nuptials seemed like the right thing to do.

"Camel's Hump has always been our favourite mountain in Vermont, so we knew that it was the perfect place for our ceremony," Alicia said. "We really lucked out that the weather that day was gorgeous, and the trail was dry. We know how muddy the Vermont trails can be."

"[It was] magical," Alicia said. "The day was perfect, and having clear views from the summit made our ceremony feel even more special. For anyone that has this idea, we say just go for it!"