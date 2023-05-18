Couple Goes Viral After They Both Surprised Each Other With Puppies

Clearly, this couple are made for each other.

In the video, which has over 24.3 million views and over 4.4 million likes, Chelsea Renee says, “Surprise!” as her partner walks into the room. He looks absolutely shocked in the video.

“This is really bad timing. What? No way,” he said

Chelsea then hands her partner a basset hound puppy, a dog that her boyfriend has always wanted since he was a child.

She then asks why it is really bad timing. He replies, “I’m so happy, but you should probably go look in my truck.”

She then races outside to see a chocolate labradoodle in his ute while he is laughing with joy in the background.

“I work as a vet assistant and have completely fallen in love with the breed. I told him I wanted a chocolate lab when we get married,” she captioned the video.

The internet went wild in the comments.

“Bad timing?! No that was the BEST timing,” one user said.

“Omg that’s one HELL of an uno reverse card,” another wrote.

“Great minds think alike,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Well… You two were definitely meant for one another!”