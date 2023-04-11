Couple Given "Surprise Surcharge" In Sydney Restaurant

Everyone accepts that hospitality staff need to be paid a living wage.

The alternative is some tip-based model of payment that they do in the U.S., which is basically a modern form of indenture that forces waitstaff to endure Karens without complaint in order to make enough money to pay rent.

And so we tend to accept surcharges for our meals when we patronise a restaurant or café on a Sunday or public holiday because it is only fair that staff be paid for working on the Lord's day of rest.

But some charges are now being added to bills that are getting the public frustrated, and we're not just talking about being charged an extra 10 cents for tomato sauce on our pies, which should amount to a violation of the Geneva Convention.

In fact, one vlogger in Sydney took to the internet to let people know about one restaurant that seems to have taken it too far.

Now, before we get into this, we accept that Sydney is already stupidly expensive. Just getting an oat milk latté for your walk from Bondi to Bronte requires some people to take out a small personal loan.

But, the following surcharge seems ridiculous, even by Sydney's standards.

Lisa Sun took to TikTok to detail how she went to a restaurant with her partner for a date night and received a surcharge for a "big group" booking, which is a strange surcharge for two reasons.

Firstly, a big group is presumably already going to be making the restaurant money as they're going to order more food and drink than a small group, so if anyone should be charged for wasting the restaurant's time it's the small groups.

Secondly, there were only two people in Lisa's booking, which is kind of the smallest group imaginable.

In order for anyone to make a group booking for a date night, they'd have to be in a polyamorous relationship, and organising a date night for multiple people is virtually impossible.

When she raised the surcharge with the staff, the restaurant said that it was a mistake.

But, instead of removing the charge, they claimed that it was meant to be for the live music that was playing at the venue.

This, again, seems a bit bizarre, considering Ms Sun was not aware of the live music at the venue when she made the booking, nor was she informed of any surcharge that might accompany it.

We're all for musicians being paid for their work, but it seems a bit unfair to pass this cost on to patrons without them knowing.

Also (and this might sound crazy), perhaps the venue should be paying the musician rather than adding the cost to people's bills.

Ultimately, it's been a rough couple of years for the hospitality industry, so it makes sense that they need to recoup some of their losses.

But people simply want transparency when they look at their food bills.

Instead of adding in "big group" or "live music" surcharges, just add a friendly note that says: "Look, it's been a pretty s*** couple of years what with the pandemic etc, so we're just adding a COVID surcharge to all our bills until the economy is back in surplus."

People would appreciate the honesty.