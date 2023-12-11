Couple Gets Engaged At Kylie Minogue Concert In Beautiful Full Circle Moment

During ‘An Audience with Kylie’ on the UK’s ITV, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, one fan said he wanted to make a “memorable and special” moment for his family when he proposed to his Kylie superfan husband.

“So, I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you, because this question isn’t to you (Kylie), it’s to your superfan, Martin.”

“Martin, would you marry me?” to an elated crowd, with celebrity guests like Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Scott and Olly Alexander, who roared in applause.

Martin was shocked and looked around at the audience, when he asked the Padam Padam singer, “What would you say?” to which she replied, “Yes!”

Martin said yes, and the couple embraced, hugging their two twin boys as well.

They then revealed that they had met at one of Kylie’s Showgirl shows during her 2007 tour.

“Thank you so much for coming, and congratulations!” Kylie said.