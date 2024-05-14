The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Couple Flips Car While Having A Smooch While Driving

Couple Flips Car While Having A Smooch While Driving

An ill-advised romantic moment almost turned to tragedy when a young couple’s car flipped in Adelaide.

A 25-year-old female driver was travelling with her 18-year-old boyfriend when she decided to change the music. While doing so, her passenger leaned over to give her a give.

But the badly-timed moment caused the driver to lose control of her Mazda, and they crashed and rolled across the street.

Despite the car landing on its side, the couple managed to climb out of the vehicle uninjured.

In a statement, South Australia Police said the couple were “lucky to escape injury”.

The driver may rethink romantic moments in the future after she was reported for aggravated driving without due care following the crash. She will appear in court at a later date.

Image: South Australia Police

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

    Study Finds Low Levels Of Testosterone Linked To Higher Risk Of Death

    A study has found that men with lower levels of testosterone were linked to a higher risk of death.
    Harry And Meghan’s Charity To Halt Fundraising After Being Found ‘Delinquent’

    Harry And Meghan’s Charity To Halt Fundraising After Being Found ‘Delinquent’

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity, Archewell, has been ordered to halt fundraising after being found “delinquent” for failing to submit an annual report and registration fees.
    Spanish Locals Furious After Man Spotted Wearing Nothing But Budgie Smugglers

    Spanish Locals Furious After Man Spotted Wearing Nothing But Budgie Smugglers

    Mallorca locals are fuming after a tourist wearing nothing but a budgie smuggler perused down the busy high street.
    OpenAI's New Version Of ChatGPT Can Flirt

    OpenAI's New Version Of ChatGPT Can Flirt

    OpenAI has updated the technology behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT, making it faster, more conversational and even a little flirty.
    Speculation Mounting The Spice Girls Could Perform At MCG

    Speculation Mounting The Spice Girls Could Perform At MCG

    Speculation is mounting that the Spice Girls will reunite to perform at the MCG early next year.