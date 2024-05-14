Couple Flips Car While Having A Smooch While Driving

A 25-year-old female driver was travelling with her 18-year-old boyfriend when she decided to change the music. While doing so, her passenger leaned over to give her a give.

But the badly-timed moment caused the driver to lose control of her Mazda, and they crashed and rolled across the street.

Despite the car landing on its side, the couple managed to climb out of the vehicle uninjured.

In a statement, South Australia Police said the couple were “lucky to escape injury”.

The driver may rethink romantic moments in the future after she was reported for aggravated driving without due care following the crash. She will appear in court at a later date.

Image: South Australia Police