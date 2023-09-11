The Project

Couple Demand Flight Refund After Being Sat To Farting Dog On Long-Haul Flight

A couple have demanded a refund after their flight was ruined by a farting dog. 

Kiwis, Gill and Warren Press were flying from Paris on a Singapore Airlines flight that they’d paid a little extra for to sit in premium economy. 

But the added cost apparently included being seated next to a whiny, slobbering and farting service dog for the duration of the flight. 

Talking to New Zealand publication Stuff, the couple said they overheard the owner telling another passenger that the dog eased her anxiety; however, they insisted that the poor pooch appeared to be distressed and struggling with the affliction on his own.

When they complained, the flight attendant suggested they move to the only available seats, located at the back of the economy section. But the couple chose to remain, insisting it wasn’t worth giving up the luxury seats they’d paid extra for. 

After the hound crawled into the foot space of the couple and began unleashing the gas, they took the attendant up on the earlier relocation offer. 

After the fact, the couple were offered a $200 travel voucher, which they refused, as it didn’t make up the difference in what they had spent to upgrade. And are now demanding a full refund for their tickets. 

I’d like to know the dog’s name and what they fed him and ultimately, I’d like him to know that even though this has made the news cycle, he is a very good boy. 

