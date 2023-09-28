The Project

Couple Delight Wedding Guests With Maccas Meal Reception

In a video posted to TikTok, the bride and groom welcome a delivery man as he arrives with bags of McDonald's burgers, much to the delight of the reception guests.

Speaking to Le Parisien, the groom, Thomas, explained why the couple chose the fact food favourite for the special occasion.

"Those around us know that we really like this kind of meal. And above all, we didn't have a big budget," he said.

The bride, Ophélie, reaffirmed her husband's reasoning, saying "we looked at the prices of certain caterers, but I am complicated when it comes to food. I was afraid of paying dearly for not liking it." 

The video has been viewed over 2.3 million times, with commenters getting on board with the low-key reception feed. 

The couple thanked McDonald's for the "treat" in the caption for the video, which has raked in over 2 million views and thousands of comments. 

Commenters were mostly on board with the "nugget wedding", loving the fun and budget-friendly option. 

"I mean, who cares? At least everyone there approved. Who don't like McDonald's? lol awesome and creative," wrote one supportive commenter.

Others were not so impressed, some mentioning that Mcdonald's has gotten as expensive as catering and others wondering if the chips were cold.

McDonald's has previously announced the option of wedding catering in Indonesia, with many hoping the service will be available globally if successful.  

@thomasbillaudeau @McDonald's Beauvais Tille ♬ son original - Thomas Billaudeau
Advertisement

The video was posted to the club’s account and shows striker Victor Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna on the weekend.
