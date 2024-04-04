The Project

Couple Criticised For Asking Loved Ones To Contribute To House Downpayment After Eloping

A couple has been slammed for asking their loved ones to contribute to their house deposit after eloping in secret.

The bride-to-be took to a Facebook group to ask for advice on how to appropriately ask for gifts or money after their private nuptials. 

According to the Daily Mail, the pair plan to send out "announcement cards" to their loved ones after their "intimate ceremony" on April 17.

The announcement card states that the couple's friends and family were "in our hearts on this very special day, and we appreciate your continued love and support". 

"We are very excited to explore this new chapter together as husband + wife," the card reads, adding "In light of our new chapter, we want to announce our excitement of buying our first home". 

The bride posted an image of the card to Facebook with the caption "I wanted to add a QR code that's linked to a registry or something where they can either buy a gift or give money to go towards the downpayment on our house and add a sentence or two explaining it."

The woman asked for advice on how others would go about asking, and was swiftly met with criticism from unimpressed group members. 

"So a bill? You're basically sending a bill?" questioned one commenter, while another asked "If you're eloping in secret, doesn't that kinda forfeit the ability to get gifts?"

