Couple Chooses Pets Over Children For Flower Girl And Ring Bearer

Weddings can be stressful; there are so many difficult decisions. Who do you invite, and who do you leave out? Who gets to be the best man or bridesmaid?

How do you tell your uncle you don't want his Hoobastank cover band to play the reception? Or that you won't be serving your Auntie's home-brew hard kombucha? It's an absolute minefield of emotions and family disputes.

One bride on Reddit faced the absolute behemoth of wedding decisions when she chose her pets to act as flower girl and ring bearer instead of her soon to be sister in law's children.

She posted on the subreddit 'am I the a-hole' explaining the situation. She and her fiancé have chosen their dog and cat to be the flower girl and ring bearer and not her sister-in-law's twins.

The sister-in-law is unhappy about this, even confronting the bride-to-be at a family get-together and claiming that having pets at a wedding is 'against tradition'.

The situation is even more intense due to her sister-in-law suffering a series of miscarriages before having her twins.

But this hasn't changed the Reddit user's mind, she feels her cat and dog are her children, and they are their support animals during difficult times (including her fiancé's cancer recovery).

The responses to the post were varied; some people agreed that the pets should be a part of the wedding, with one user commenting, "Those kids are 'their' miracle babies. Not yours. Your furbabies are your babies," while others pointed out that a wedding could be stressful for the pets; "While YOU might think it's cute to involve pets in a wedding, it will probably be distressing as hell for the animals, especially the cat,".

It's a tough decision. I say I don't have any ring bearers or flower animals/children at all. Get the ceremony over and done with as quickly as possible, so you can get to the real party: sinking hard kombucha and having a boogie to Hoobastank.