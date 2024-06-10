The Project

Couple Ask Guests For Honeymoon Fund Contributions On Wedding Invitation

A couple are being criticised for asking guests to contribute "gifts to their honeymoon fund" on their wedding invitation.

According to the Daily Mail, the bride-to-be posted a draft of the invitation on Facebook, where she explained she and her fiancé had 'established a life together' before marriage. 

The couple has already been together for six years, the woman explained, and have a three-year-old child. 

'We just skipped around with the steps and left getting married last so we don't need wedding gifts,' the woman wrote. 

Asking the Facebook group for help, the bride-to-be said she was struggling with the wording of the request. 

'One issue is how to ask that we don't need wedding gifts but would prefer gifts in the honeymoon fund,' she wrote. 

'Please help, I'm so lost and don't want to sound rude at all.'

The invite reads: 'In lieu of traditional wedding gifts, the bride and groom have asked for gifts to their honeymoon fund.' 

Many commenters weren't on board with the couple's draft invitation, labelling the request 'tacky'. 

'It's so easy to 'ask' for money though without being tacky. You either don't make a registry at all and people read between the lines, or you make a registry that has like two things you actually need on it,' advised one commenter. 

Others told the woman she would be best to not say anything at all, and allow people to figure it out on their own.

