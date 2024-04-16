The Project

Couple Accidently Gets Divorced After Solicitor Clicks The Wrong Button

If a relationship is no longer working, sometimes the best decision is divorce, but it is very hard to reverse, and the last thing you would want is to accidentally get divorced, like one unfortunate couple did in the UK.

According to the Guardian, solicitor Ayesha Vardag, the self-appointed ‘diva of divorce’ from law firm Vardags, accidentally pressed the wrong button on an online portal, resulting in the wrong couple getting divorced.

Once they realized they’d made a mistake they asked the high court to rescind the final divorce, but unfortunately a senior judge said it cannot be overturned.

Sir Andrew Mcfarlane, the president of the family division, explained to the Guardian, that he doesn’t think this could actually be the result of pushing ‘the wrong button’.

“Like many similar online processes, an operator may only get to the final screen where the final click of the mouse is made after travelling through a series of earlier screens,”

So, if you are married, double-check if you have been accidently divorced; you might be living in sin.

