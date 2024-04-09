The Project

Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Arrested For Throwing A Chair

Country Music Star Morgan Wallen Arrested For Throwing A Chair

Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanour count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief's bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about one metre from officers, who talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest late Sunday and said the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. He was released from custody, and has a court date scheduled May 3.

Wallen is one of the biggest names in contemporary country. His third studio album, 2023's One Thing at a Time, was the most-consumed album in the US last year.

With AAP.

