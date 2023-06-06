Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

A panel of 12 dedicated judges from The Baking Association of Australia had the challenge of tasting over 1500 pies from 340 bakeries nationwide in search of this year’s perfect pie.

No one, however, came close to Country Cob Bakery’s fish amok pie.

The small bakery chain based in Victoria created a tantalising Cambodian-inspired fish pie that blasted the competition.

“We finally did it,” the proud bakers shared on Instagram.

“We have just won the title of the 2023 Australia’s Best Pie.”

In a separate post, the bakery revealed the recipe for their award-winning pie alongside a mouth-watering photo of the pie.

“Fish amok or Amok Trei (អាម៉ុកត្រី) is a Khmer steamed fish curry with a mousse-like consistency, considered one of Cambodia’s national dishes,” the post said.

“The dish is usually served hot in either banana leaf or coconut shells eaten with steam rice. You still can find this popular & delicious dish in many restaurants in Cambodia nowadays.”

