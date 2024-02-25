Council Passes Motion To Restrict Boozy Events On Bondi Beach

Councillors voted in favour of a motion that will prevent “high impact events” that sell alcohol on the beach.

Now, commercial events that involve selling alcohol on Bondi Beach will no longer be allowed.

However, the motion will still allow popular events like Mardi Gras, Sculpture by the Sea, and the annual City2Surf.

Councillor Paula Messelos told The Daily Telegraph that residents of Waverley Council see the beach as “an event space or a venue or a brand.”

They have “very loudly” told the council that the beach “exists within a suburb where people also live and go about their daily lives.”

“Our beaches are a space for all of our community, and they have told council loud and clear that they are not in favour of big commercial events involving alcohol on the sand at Bondi Beach,” she said.

Councillor Leon Goltsman added that this new ban will prevent “commercialisation” of the beach from occurring.

“The beach belongs to the people and it should be free for everyone,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

“It is not for sale. Bondi Beach is for the world to enjoy.

“Bondi is a small area and there are more appropriate places to have a party. We need to protect our assets from being privatised.”