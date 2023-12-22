Council In Melbourne Bans Christmas Gifts For Staff, Including Kindergarten Teachers

According to the The Age, the news has upset many families in Melbournes inner-city suburbs, who want to show their gratitude to the workers who care for their children all year long.

One Fitzroy resident, Olivia Zynevych, whose children attend a Children’s Centre in Collingwood, told The Age she was “shocked and appalled” by the rule.

Zynevych had prepared coffee mugs, chocolates and home-baked cookies for the staff but was told they could not accept gifts.

“The teachers at Gold Street are amazing, and they work so hard for such little money,” she said.

“I, personally, feel it is disrespecting the staff. They have been there every day to educate the children, wipe their bottoms and noses, feed them, look after their wellbeing and keep them safe and happy. A small token to say thanks is not bribery.”

The move comes after findings from the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission, which prompted the local council watchdog to offer guidelines on councillor interactions.