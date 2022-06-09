Costco Australia Slammed For Bizzare Prospective Employee Questionnaire

It came to light as an applicant for a Front End Cashier role at Costco Ringwood shared the questions on Facebook.

They described the questions as 'intrusive' and 'confronting', but they could also be described as ‘very weird’ and ‘what the hell, Costco?’.

The questionnaire, by Suremploy is an assessment, which required applicants to answer whether they disagree or agree with particular statements. The statements in question include 'I often eat too much', 'I like hot spicy food' and 'I often forget my own name'.

If I was applying for the role, my answers would be agree, somewhat agree and strongly agree… not sure how desirable that makes me for the position.

A Suremploy spokesperson defended the questions and told 7 News it took '21 years to develop' and

'Our psychometric tool is designed to save lives and improve mental function for workers'.

That’s a lot of time and resources when they can just use a Buzzfeed quiz which takes about 21 seconds to develop and is designed to reveal what type of potato dish you are (which says a lot about a person’s work ethic).

The spokesperson added 'And while we understand that in and of themselves the individual questions can seem a little strange, the tool is based on cutting edge science and has been independently verified as one of the most reliable in the world'.

That’s a little hard to believe when one of the questions asked applicants to disclose how much they weigh in kilograms.

The whole questionnaire seems very odd, but hey, so does the fact you can buy both a 10-kilo block of chocolate and a coffin from the same store.