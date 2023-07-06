Cost Of Living Crisis is Forcing Divorced Couples To Live Together

We’ve all had to come up with clever ways of saving money: whether that’s getting up five hours early and walking to work, eating the complimentary biscuits in the break room for lunch or spending our free time trying to get hit by a car so we can claim insurance money.

We’ve also had to make some changes to our living arrangements, some people have rented out their spare room, and others have had to move back in with their parents. Sure, it’s not ideal, but you have to make sacrifices if you want to survive.

Well, a recent survey has found that some people are having to deal with the most awkward of living arrangements in order to survive financially - living with their ex-partner.

A Finder survey of 1,010 people from 2021 found that four per cent of Aussies are living with their ex because they can’t afford to move out to their own place.

Plus, 15 per cent said they had previously lived with their old spouse after separation because they couldn’t afford their own digs.

As divorce coach Carla Da Costa told the Daily Telegraph, “It’s the financial cost of paying for two homes, so you’re seeing people are now having to live together because they can’t afford rentals or can’t afford a home… People are questioning if I can afford to leave my marriage and support myself, pay rent and buy property on my own.”

This situation would be fine if the separation was amicable, but if it was a messy divorce, Hoo-boy, it does not sound like a fun time. So, if you are considering a divorce, maybe wait a bit, see if the economy gets better, or invest in a van that you can park down by the river.