Cost Of Living Crisis Has Hit A Classic Aussie Staple, The Chocolate Mudcake

A beloved celebration staple has been hit by inflation and the rising cost of living.

Coles has increased the price of its classic chocolate mud cakes from $4.80 to a whopping $6.40.

In a Reddit post, a Sydney customer shared her disdain for the price increase, saying it is a “national tragedy.”

A Coles spokesperson explained that raw goods and production costs have increased, and unfortunately, they have had to pass those costs onto customers.

“As a result of the rising cost of raw materials and production, there have been some changes to the price of our Coles mud cake,” a Coles spokesperson told Yahoo News.

“We know this is a popular product for our customers, and we do not take these price changes lightly.”

Reddit users took to the comments shared their disapproval of the cost.

“Crazy! It seems recently these were like $4 or even $3.50?” one user commented.

“I was pretty annoyed a couple years ago. Seemed like it was half the height,” another person said.

Image: Reddit @imedgylole

