Cost Of Flights And Accommodation Surges Ahead Of Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Fans travelling to see pop superstar Taylor Swift in Melbourne and Sydney will be forking out extra cash as hotel and flight prices surge ahead of the Australian leg of the Eras tour.

On February 15, the day before the star's first show of the tour at the MCG, the cheapest one-way economy flight from Brisbane to Melbourne with budget airline Jetstar comes in at $313.

In comparison, one week earlier on February 8, the same flight comes in at $211.

Flying back to Brisbane on the Monday after Swift's run of Melbourne shows will set travellers back $342, while again, the same flight one week earlier is significantly less, costing $222.

It's a similar story for a flight from Brisbane to Sydney, where Swift will play her only other Australian shows at Accor Stadium from February 23 to 26.

In July, Qantas announced an additional 60 flights between Melbourne and Sydney to meet the demand of Swifties travelling around the country to see the highly anticipated show. 

It's expected the economic impact of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will be close to gross $136 million, according to Venues NSW chief executive Kerrie Mather.

Speaking to ABC RN Breakfast, Ms Mather said the tour will be "a very significant economic contributor to New South Wales."

The Eras Tour boosted the economy of every city it visited in its 2023 North American leg, resulting in what economists called the "Taylor Swift Effect" or "Swiftonomics".  

"An event like Taylor Swift attracts significant interstate and international visitation, which means that people actually come, and they stay at hotels, or Airbnb, they actually go out to dinner, they go to bars and restaurants," Ms Mather said.

