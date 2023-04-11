Cost Of Dentist Trips Means Aussies Are Turning To Online Sources

Dentists are reporting an uptick in the number of people doing irreversible damage with so-called ‘life hacks’, ranging from at-home aligners and rubber band braces to purple shampoo, baking soda, and bleach.

Even cases of people using nail files to grind down the teeth in pursuit of the perfect smile.

But the results can be catastrophic, with some DIY-Dental patients suffering chemical burns, severe infections, and even black teeth.

Dentists are warning while the hacks may be quick and cheap, the effects are long-lasting and all too costly.

“It’s really not safe to be performing this at home,” dentist Dr Norah Ayad told The Project.

“No one should be doing it. Any video that promises a miracle cure is just a lie.

“If you’re worried about your teeth, just speak to a dentist.”