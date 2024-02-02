The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

The cosmetic industry is reeling following a crackdown banning the use of standard terms like Botox.

Social media advertisements have reportedly led to a crackdown on broadcasting the supposed benefits of Botox.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration putting out a statement that lays out the existing law, which already bans the advertisement of injectables.

“It is important to note that promoting the use of prescription medicines, including most cosmetic injectable products, has never been permissible,” the statement reads.

While existing rules banned Botox ads, that didn’t stop clinics from performing some corrective surgery on those rules, with a legal nip-tuck turning the term “Botox” into “anti-wrinkle treatment” and another quick fix changing “lip augmentation” into “lip filler”.

Now, even those terms are banned, with “before and after” shots also a thing of the past. 

The latest moves giving the injectable industry frown lines, with concerns the changes could leave patients in the dark.

Others, thankful the industry’s in the spotlight. 

Cosmetic nurse Laurisa Dannoun told The Project that these changes could leave patients confused and ill informed. 

“Regulation is definitely needed and we embrace regulation with open arms,” Laurisa said. “However I think if it's going to limit a patient's ability to source reliable information, that needs to be looked into.”

Laurisa went on to say that the crackdown limits how she can provide her patients with information about their prescriptions. 

“I pride myself on providing my patients with transparent educational information through various platforms, these new regulations will now limit my ability to do that,” she explained, adding “they’re going to have to start looking elsewhere for information.”

Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts
NEXT STORY

Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Advertisement

Related Articles

Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Australians in need of greater assistance are expected to get some relief soon, with signs that the coalition is unlikely to oppose reworked tax cuts.
Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

A Scottish tourist in New Zealand was left horrified when they spotted a fellow patron resting their dirty hooves on the headrest of the chair in front of them whilst at the cinema.
Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Bunnings has joined forces with the beloved animated television series Bluey to bring to life a Hammerbarn-themed transformation for six select stores across Australia.
Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

A bride-to-be has been blasted online after asking if it's 'tacky' to start up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her wedding.
Monkey On The Run For 5 Days Caught With A Yorkshire Pudding

Monkey On The Run For 5 Days Caught With A Yorkshire Pudding

After five days on the run, Honshu, the fugitive macaque that escaped from Scotland's Highland Wildlife Park, was finally captured in the garden of local resident Stephanie Bunyan.