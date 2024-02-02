Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

Social media advertisements have reportedly led to a crackdown on broadcasting the supposed benefits of Botox.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration putting out a statement that lays out the existing law, which already bans the advertisement of injectables.

“It is important to note that promoting the use of prescription medicines, including most cosmetic injectable products, has never been permissible,” the statement reads.

While existing rules banned Botox ads, that didn’t stop clinics from performing some corrective surgery on those rules, with a legal nip-tuck turning the term “Botox” into “anti-wrinkle treatment” and another quick fix changing “lip augmentation” into “lip filler”.

Now, even those terms are banned, with “before and after” shots also a thing of the past.

The latest moves giving the injectable industry frown lines, with concerns the changes could leave patients in the dark.

Others, thankful the industry’s in the spotlight.

Cosmetic nurse Laurisa Dannoun told The Project that these changes could leave patients confused and ill informed.

“Regulation is definitely needed and we embrace regulation with open arms,” Laurisa said. “However I think if it's going to limit a patient's ability to source reliable information, that needs to be looked into.”

Laurisa went on to say that the crackdown limits how she can provide her patients with information about their prescriptions.

“I pride myself on providing my patients with transparent educational information through various platforms, these new regulations will now limit my ability to do that,” she explained, adding “they’re going to have to start looking elsewhere for information.”