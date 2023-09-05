The Project

Cosmetic Crackdown Proposed To Target Rogue Operators

Australia’s health watchdog is cracking down on cosmetic procedures by enforcing stricter safety regulations and targeting rogue operators.

Billed as a safe, simple way to transform a tired face, this multi-billion dollar industry has hooked some boomers and Generation Zs.

However, behind the shiny social media facade is a dark side of the facial injectables businesses.

After a crackdown on cosmetic surgery last year, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is targeting less invasive procedures like dermal fillers, botox, fat-dissolving injections and thread lifts.

AHPRA have signalled their intentions to stop the practice of upselling.

They want to make mental health training and better-informed consent mandatory, and they also want to ban anyone who’s not a registered health professional.

In 2022, the injectables industry was valued at $4.3 billion.

With the demand for cosmetics exploding, that number is projected to increase 27 per cent year on year to 2030. 

Experts have noted that many practitioners are doing the right thing.

Despite this, they’ve warned the public that tighter regulation is long overdue.

