Corporate Jargon Is One Of The Most Annoying Parts About Work, Research Shows

Professional business jargon has become so common in offices it's leaving employees annoyed and some confused.

A spokesperson for the company CV Maker said corporate jargon includes euphemisms, buzzwords, or ambiguous phrases, which eventually become day-to-day language.

They say it's often used as 'extra fluff' to make people sound professional. Instead, it's just making people sound like annoying tools.

As well as being annoying, the CV Maker spokesperson says that if workers are unfamiliar with a word or phrase, it can confuse them. They recommend using clear and concise language with employees.

A survey by online learning platform Preply, even found that jobseekers see frequent office jargon as a red flag, noting it played a factor in their decision to apply or not. That means some people would rather be unemployed than hear their boss use the phrase 'mission critical', daily.

So, what exactly is this corporate fluff lingo that's doing everyone's head in more than that weird smell coming from the office fridge?

CV Maker polled over 4,500 people, asking them, 'What is the most annoying corporate buzzword or phrase?'

Topping the list was the word 'Synergy' (cringe). It means 'increased effectiveness through collaboration' (double cringe).

Coming in at number two was the phrase 'outside the box', and number three was 'take ownership'.

Other highly annoying business lingo was 'circle back', 'reach out', 'transparency', 'make it happen', 'onboarding' and 'takeaway'.

And if you use all those in the same sentence, you're fired.