'Coronation Quiche' Will Be The Official Dish For The Coronation Of King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla

Now, with King Charles III's Coronation around the corner, we have a new official meal to celebrate the monarch.

Buckingham Palace released an official recipe for Coronation Quiche, intended for Britons to eat during the Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.

"Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming Coronation Big Lunch taking place up and down the country," Buckingham Palace said.

The official quiche recipe includes cheese, tarragon, broad beans and spinach, although the Palace says the recipe can be easily adapted to different tastes and preferences.

"The Coronation Big Lunch aims to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun. Her Majesty, The Queen Consort, has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados," the Palace said.

"Last year, The Queen Consort hosted a special Big Lunch at The Oval cricket ground to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee."