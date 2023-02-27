Coronation Chaos As More And More Artist Choose Not To Perform For King Charles

However, the UK newspaper The Sun has revealed that more and more artists are turning down the chance to perform at the prestigious event.

Already big names, including Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles, had all been invited but are unable to make time.

Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams have also turned down the offer.

So far, Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are due to headline the concert, which will also feature Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Andrew Lloyd Webber and US soul great Lionel Richie.