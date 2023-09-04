The Project

Corgi Parade Outside Buckingham Palace Marks Queen's Anniversary

Royal fans and their pet corgis have gathered outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II to mark a year since her death.

Approximately 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in tiaras, crows and royal outfits as they paraded outside the palace in central London on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II was a well-known lover of the dog breed.

Corgis were the late Queen's constant companions since she was a child.

She owned around 30 throughout her life.

Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi that was given to Queen Elizabeth II on her 18th birthday.

The organiser of Sunday's event, Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year as a reminder of the Queen's contribution. 

"I can't see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life," she said. 

"You know, I can't still get used to the fact that she's not physically around us, but she's looking at us. Look, the sun is shining, I thought it would shine on us today."

September 8 will be the first anniversary of her death at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II was queen for 70 years and was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

