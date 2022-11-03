The Project

Cops Dressed As The Avengers Smash Drug Ring In Peru

Marvel's multiverse of madness might have finally coincided with our universe.

Video has emerged online of Peruvian drug dealers in absolute shock as Spider-Man, Captain America, and Thor conducted a drug raid on Halloween.

What initially seemed like a prank, turned into a very real drug bust when the masked trick-or-treaters turned out to be undercover police officers.

Apparently, some heroes do in fact, wear capes.

Captain America used Thor's hammer to break down a steel door, allowing ten backup police officers to enter and arrest three men and a woman.

The sting was aptly named "Operation Marvel".

Police seized 3,250 small packages of basic cocaine paste - a crude extract of coca leaf - as well as 287 bags of cocaine and 127 of marijuana.

Locals crowded outside the house as they watched in astonishment as "earth's mightiest heroes" - all now wearing police vests - led the four handcuffed suspects out to a police vehicle.

Apparently, using operatives in costumes to take down drug gangs is a common tactic of Peruvian police.

It assures them the element of surprise, which police say, has brought some real success in recent years.

Back in 2020, Peruvian police drugs squad members disguised as Santa Claus and an elf swooped into a house in Lima to capture a suspected cocaine and dope dealer as part of an anti-drug operation.

