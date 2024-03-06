The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Cookie Monster Hates Shrinkflation Because His Cookies Are Getting Smaller

Cookie Monster Hates Shrinkflation Because His Cookies Are Getting Smaller

Cookie Monster has taken a strong stance on shrinkflation as his beloved snacks keep getting smaller.

Taking to X, the furry blue monster wrote, “Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller.”

“Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!”

Shrinkflation is when there is a reduction in the weight or size of a product while the cost of the product remains the same, as opposed to increasing the price of the item.

Even the White House agreed with Cookie Monster, replying, “C is for consumers getting ripped off. President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation.”

A report issued by the office of Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey revealed that OREO cookies had decreased by 6 per cent since 2019.

Recently, fellow Sesame Street character Elmo did a wellness check on the internet, only to be met with thousands of people trauma dumping on the little red monster.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo posted to X.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” one person wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

“Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another said.

In a follow-up post, Elmo said that he was “glad he asked” how everyone was doing.

“Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you,” he wrote.

Woman Pressing Charges After School Serves Her Child A ‘Disgusting’ Cheeseburger
NEXT STORY

Woman Pressing Charges After School Serves Her Child A ‘Disgusting’ Cheeseburger

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Pressing Charges After School Serves Her Child A ‘Disgusting’ Cheeseburger

Woman Pressing Charges After School Serves Her Child A ‘Disgusting’ Cheeseburger

Sure school lunches were never great – but were they ever so bad you had to press charges? Because right now, “food court” is taking on a whole new meaning.
Diet Drinks May Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat

Diet Drinks May Be Linked To Increased Risk Of Irregular Heartbeat

Drinking two or more litres of artificially sweetened beverages, such as diet drinks, in one week could increase the risk of an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation, by up to 20%.
Queensland High School Cops Heat After Explicit Calendar Featuring Teachers Leaks

Queensland High School Cops Heat After Explicit Calendar Featuring Teachers Leaks

A Queensland high school has copped some heat after a calendar filled with explicit photos from a staff photo shoot was leaked to the public.
German Man Has Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19 More Than 200 Times

German Man Has Been Vaccinated Against Covid-19 More Than 200 Times

A German man has been vaccinated against Covid-19 more than 200 times.
Qantas Fined $250,000 For Breaking Health & Safety Ruled By Standing Down A Worker Over Covid Concerns

Qantas Fined $250,000 For Breaking Health & Safety Ruled By Standing Down A Worker Over Covid Concerns

Qantas has been hit with a $250,000 fine after it was found guilty of breaching workplace health and safety laws in standing down a worker for raising COVID-19 concerns.