Cookie Monster Hates Shrinkflation Because His Cookies Are Getting Smaller

Taking to X, the furry blue monster wrote, “Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller.”

“Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!”

Shrinkflation is when there is a reduction in the weight or size of a product while the cost of the product remains the same, as opposed to increasing the price of the item.

Even the White House agreed with Cookie Monster, replying, “C is for consumers getting ripped off. President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation.”

A report issued by the office of Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey revealed that OREO cookies had decreased by 6 per cent since 2019.

Recently, fellow Sesame Street character Elmo did a wellness check on the internet, only to be met with thousands of people trauma dumping on the little red monster.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo posted to X.

“Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come,” one person wrote. “Every single day and every single week for life.”

“Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” another said.

In a follow-up post, Elmo said that he was “glad he asked” how everyone was doing.

“Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you,” he wrote.