Cookie Dough-Flavoured M&M’s Set To Hit Aussie Stores In January

Aussies will be the first in the world to taste the new flavour of M&M’s: cookie dough.

Mars Wrigley will be releasing the new confectionery product in January 2024 in major supermarkets and independent retailers, and it will cost $5.50.

The new flavour was created in Mars Wrigley’s Ballarat facility.

“We’re seeing a rise in consumers not only wanting flavour variations from their favourite snacks and treats but textural experiences as well. Our new M&M’S Cookie Dough houses a real cookie dough centre in the heart of an M&M – it’s a textural experience that we know Aussies will love,” Marketing director for Mars Wrigley Ben Hill told news.com.au.

“This world-first innovation speaks to what our Australian consumers love; the iconic combination of cookie dough and chocolate, as well as demonstrates our local capability to keep producing leading product innovations.”

