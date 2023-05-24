Convicted Child Abuser Rolf Harris Dies Aged 93 From Neck Cancer

At the height of his fame, Harris captured the imagination of children across Australia and the UK, earning the admiration of the Royal Family.

But his public facade shattered in 2012 as a predatory history of sexual abuse was revealed.

For decades he was a beloved Australian icon, finding fame on the back of a wobble board and earning global acclaim by the 1970.

But the man who campaigned publicly for child protection was unmasked as a predator.

Singled out in a UK police operation to uncover abuse by public figures like Jimmy Saville, the allegations against Harris led to more victims coming forward.

He spent three years in jail for 12 counts of indecent assault dating back to the 1960s, his youngest victim aged just eight.

But legal action and new accusations continued long after his release in 2017.

Harris was stripped of his British titles and Australian honours, and he spent his final years a virtual recluse.

He died on May 10 of neck cancer and age-related frailty.

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14 or RESPECT on 1800 RESPECT.