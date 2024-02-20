Controversial ‘Robotax’ Campaign By The ATO Could Hit Unsuspecting Aussies

Thousands of Aussies now set to receive shock tax debt notices dating back decades.

It’s dubbed ‘Robotax’ and it sounds eerily familiar.

It is a controversial campaign by the Australian Taxation Office to collect on thousands of historical debts, some more than two decades old.

And, according to internal documents seen by The Guardian, the ATO is planning to ramp it up targeting 1.8 million taxpayers who owe $15 billion in on-hold debts.

On-hold debts are often very old and very small, and are placed on-hold because the ATO deems them too uneconomical to pursue.

But the debt is not waived, and the ATO is able to recoup the money from future tax refunds at any time.

The campaign stems from a 2022 policy update to change filters on the ATO’s automated systems that had previously ignored these debts.

The move, compared by some, to Robodebt – scheme that relied on automated processes and found, through a Royal Commission, to be crude, cruel and unlawful.

Already, the scheme has faced complaints, transparency concerns and claims of miscalculations.

The ATO has been criticised for its decision not to make exemptions for older Aussies and those on low incomes.

So is this Robodebt 2.0, or is it just the ATO doing its job?