Controversial Relationship Coach Wants To Ban “Nights Out With The Boys”

Relationship expert Jake Maddock says that coupled men and women should not be going out with their friends, claiming that you should be doing everything with your partner.

Self-described “tough-love relationship coach” Jake Maddock, known for his controversial opinions on dating, has urged couples to ban boys and girls’ nights out.  

  

Jake believes that you are “acting single” by going out with your mates, making it impossible to have a healthy relationship.  

  

“Acting single while in a relationship is no good,” he told FEMAIL 

  

“Don't go out by yourself. Don't do boys and girls' holidays by yourself. Don't do boys or girls' nights out - none of that rubbish.”  

  

Jake’s advice on dating has caused a stir online, with many slamming the relationship coach for his “dangerous” opinions.  

  

“You have no qualifications to present yourself as a ‘relationship coach’. Not only is advice like this really dangerous and predatory, but you don't even offer a reason why? These are just your personal opinions,” Clementine Ford commented on one of Jake’s videos.  

  

Jake finishes by urging people to “go out and have fun”, but make sure you bring your partner along. 

