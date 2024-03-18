Controversial Gabba Rebuild Should Be Scrapped, Says Brisbane 2032 Olympic Review

Instead, it has recommended that the "ageing" iconic stadium be demolished completely and that the site be repurposed.

An independent review has opted for a $3 billion-plus stadium to be built at Victoria Park in inner-city Brisbane for the Brisbane Games rather than the Gabba revamp.

"You could spend a lot of money on (the Gabba) and keep it ticking, but there are a lot of issues," the review's Graham Quirk told ABC Radio on Monday.

"This would be a replacement. It would be a transition for AFL and cricket straight from the Gabba to the new facility."

Former Brisbane lord mayor Quirk led the 60-day Brisbane Olympic infrastructure review that reported their findings on Monday, providing 30 recommendations.

The government announced in November that the Gabba would be demolished and rebuilt for the 2032 Games, forcing Brisbane's AFL and cricket to find a temporary home.

However, Steven Miles announced the infrastructure review a month later, soon after taking over as premier following a backlash over the $2.7 billion Gabba project's price tag.

Opponents had called for the Gabba reconstruction to be axed because of escalating costs, with the plan's initial $1 billion price tag blowing out to almost three times that estimate.

However, the infrastructure review on Monday said the Gabba rebuild would have cost even more, forecasting $3 billion for the reconstruction and up to $360 million in displacement costs for AFL and cricket.