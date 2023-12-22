The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Controversial Comedy Little Britain Confirmed To Be Coming Back For A New Season

Controversial Comedy Little Britain Confirmed To Be Coming Back For A New Season

Matt Lucas and David Walliams have confirmed they are working on a new series of Little Britain.

The BBC comedy series, which ran from 2003 to 2006, was taken off Netflix and iPlayer due to a sketch that had blackface. The show has faced a lot of backlash due to its offensive humour, including blackface, fat-shaming and racial stereotyping.

The original series had Walliams and Lucas playing every role. But Lucas told The Sun that the show will be different in many ways. This will include the comedians acting alongside several other actors.

“We are talking about how we can have diverse talent on screen and in the writers’ room and conceive it as something which is just not about me and David playing absolutely everyone. That is something we should have done but didn’t do back then.

“But we were making the show at the same time as many other people who were doing what we were doing and had that approach.”

“Because some people are upset about what we do, or what we have done, out of respect to those people, I don’t talk about it publicly because I don’t want to cause further upset to people who were upset,” he continued.

“I totally accept there are different opinions. “I accept people feel very differently from others and I respect everyone’s opinion from wherever they come from on this subject. I see things differently now to how we did. Things have changed and I respect that.”

Back in 2017, Lucas admitted that if he were to go back and do Little Britain again he would not make those same jokes.

"If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.”

"Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now."

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent
NEXT STORY

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Advertisement

Related Articles

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

Economists claim The McCallisters from Home Alone Are In The richest One Percent

The New York Times launched a joint investigation with economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago to figure out just how the McCallister family in Home Alone could afford their impressive house.
Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

Company Offers Bonuses For Employees Who Run 100km A Month

The Dongpo Paper company in China’s Guangdong province has started an incentive that offers employees a whopping bonus, but only on the condition that they run two miles a day.
Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

Husband Tricks Wife Into Thinking She’s Stealing His Hoodie In The Most Wholesome Way

We all know the age-old adage that girlfriends will steal their partner’s jumpers, so one man took advantage of this and tricked his wife into thinking she was stealing his jumper.
Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

Mike Tindall Reveals His Nickname For Prince William Is 'One Pint Willy'

On a recent episode of rugby league legend Rob Burrow's podcast, Mike Tindall, and his wife Zara, the King's niece, playfully bantered with the host, revealing a few of their quirky nicknames.
New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

New Study Finds Sniffing Women’s Tears Makes Men Less Aggressive

Research has found that sniffing a woman’s emotional tears reduced male aggression by over 40 per cent.