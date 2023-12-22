Controversial Comedy Little Britain Confirmed To Be Coming Back For A New Season

The BBC comedy series, which ran from 2003 to 2006, was taken off Netflix and iPlayer due to a sketch that had blackface. The show has faced a lot of backlash due to its offensive humour, including blackface, fat-shaming and racial stereotyping.

The original series had Walliams and Lucas playing every role. But Lucas told The Sun that the show will be different in many ways. This will include the comedians acting alongside several other actors.

“We are talking about how we can have diverse talent on screen and in the writers’ room and conceive it as something which is just not about me and David playing absolutely everyone. That is something we should have done but didn’t do back then.

“But we were making the show at the same time as many other people who were doing what we were doing and had that approach.”

“Because some people are upset about what we do, or what we have done, out of respect to those people, I don’t talk about it publicly because I don’t want to cause further upset to people who were upset,” he continued.

“I totally accept there are different opinions. “I accept people feel very differently from others and I respect everyone’s opinion from wherever they come from on this subject. I see things differently now to how we did. Things have changed and I respect that.”

Back in 2017, Lucas admitted that if he were to go back and do Little Britain again he would not make those same jokes.

"If I could go back and do Little Britain again, I wouldn’t make those jokes about transvestites. I wouldn’t play black characters.”

"Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now."