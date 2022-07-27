The Project

Controversial Cashless Debit Card Scheme To Be Abolished, Saving $268.5m Over Four Years

The Albanese government are set to scrap the controversial welfare initiative as they sit for the first full day of parliament. Scrapping the card is reported to save $286.5m over four years.

Thousands of people will soon be transitioned off cashless debit cards, with the government set to introduce legislation to scarp the welfare scheme first introduced by the Coalition more than five years ago. 

 

Speaking to the media, Social Services Minster, Amanda Rishworth, promised the more than 17,000 people on the scheme will be supported as they implement a transition to an income management program. 

 

“There will still be support available to those who need it, including opting in for voluntary income management, setting up Centrepay arrangements and referrals to local supports,” she said. 

 

“This legislation also ensures that the Family Responsibilities Commission can continue to support community members in the Cape York region by re-establishing income management.” 

 

Labor promised throughout the election their intention to abolish the cashless debit card, with the move following widespread talks with affected communities. 

 

“We have listened to First Nations community leaders, service providers and cashless debit card participants in these communities - and we have heard them loud and clear,” Rishworth said. 

 

“The cashless debit card stigmatises, and it often makes participants’ lives more difficult because they cannot access the cash economy.” 

 

Scrapping the card will save $286.5m over four years, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office. 

