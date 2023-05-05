The Project

Controversial Bluey Episode Edited After Public Backlash

A controversial episode of the children’s show Bluey has been edited after parents dubbed it ‘fatphobic’.

The series makers, Ludo Studios, edited and republished the episode.

The episode titled ‘Exercise’ saw Bluey’s dad, Bandit, step on the scales and say ‘Aww man’ after seeing the numbers on the scales. He then steps off and grabs his stomach before deciding he needs to start exercising.

This episode divided viewers, with many saying the messaging in the episode was fatphobic as opposed to promoting an active lifestyle.

ABC released a statement explaining why they edited the episode.

“The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program.”

“The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way.

“As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program, and we have updated the episode on our platforms.”

The statement also explained that international broadcasters of the show would also distribute the edited version of this episode.

