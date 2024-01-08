The Project

Contestant On The Weakest Link Stuns Viewers After Tennis Question Blunder

The Internet has been left in stitches by a response on the most recent episode of the British game show The Weakest Link, when a contestant confused Tennis champion Andre Agassi for professional wrestler, Andre The Giant.

BBC Radio 1 host Vicky Hawkesworth was left red-faced after answering the question: 

“In sport the US-born tennis player who in the 1990s won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal is Andre who?”

With the confident answer of - ‘The Giant…”

The response led to the audience and her fellow contestants to completely lose it. 

She didn’t realise it, but Vicky had accidentally mixed up eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi for the 223cm professional wrestler, Andre The Giant.

The gaff delighted the internet with many calling it ‘the best answer in ages’. 

Vicky took the teasing in good spirit and responded on social media saying: “Well I knew it couldn’t be Peter Andre so this was the next best guess!”

