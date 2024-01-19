The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Contamination Warning Released For A Number Of Sydney Beaches

Contamination Warning Released For A Number Of Sydney Beaches

Swimmers are being urged to double check water conditions before taking a dip, after heavy rainfall has caused sewerage and pollution to be swept into the harbour and across Sydney beaches.

BeachWatch is warning that due to the recent rain, a number of beaches are of poor water quality and "unsuitable for swimming”.

Over 25 beaches are marked as likely polluted by BeachWatch, while another 23 are flagged as having possible contamination. 

The contamination area begins at Bateau Bay on the Central and goes as far south as Bundeena. 

Popular beaches such as Bondi, Palm Beach and Maroubra have been declared safe. 

It may take 72 hours for the water to be fully clear and safe for swimming. 

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Lazy, entitled, tech-obsessed… yep, Gen Zs have heard it all when it comes to their work ethic.
Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

A key charity has come out swinging against Australia's welfare system, saying it's so broken they no longer want to be involved with it.
Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole
New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

A recent study that analysed addictive behaviours across 200 countries has found that Australia was number one for sex addiction.
Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has sparked debate with their latest creation the “Sandwich Bag”, a large clutch reminiscent of a paper lunch bag carrying a hefty price tag of US$3,000.