Contamination Warning Released For A Number Of Sydney Beaches

BeachWatch is warning that due to the recent rain, a number of beaches are of poor water quality and "unsuitable for swimming”.

Over 25 beaches are marked as likely polluted by BeachWatch, while another 23 are flagged as having possible contamination.

The contamination area begins at Bateau Bay on the Central and goes as far south as Bundeena.

Popular beaches such as Bondi, Palm Beach and Maroubra have been declared safe.

It may take 72 hours for the water to be fully clear and safe for swimming.