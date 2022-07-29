The Project

Consumers Warned To Prepare For Record High Electricity Costs

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has warned that millions of Australian households are set to see huge hikes to their power bills, after the country’s biggest electricity market reached highest levels on record.

The largest electricity market in Australia has reached the highest prices on record, with consumers warned power bills are set to see a huge hike.

Wholesale prices in the national electricity market averaged $264/MWh in the three months to June 30, twice the previous highest quarterly average and three times higher than a year ago.

The unprecedented highs sparked warnings from industry experts that consumers would see massive price hikes as electricity providers sought to recover surging costs.

Unfortunately, it is not expected to a one-off, with Dr Bruce Mountain, Victoria Energy Policy Centre (VEPC) director at Victoria University stating households and businesses had only just begun to feel the effects of spiralling wholesale costs, and much worse was coming.

"I'm not sure that this quarter is going to stand out as a one-off. "This is unprecedented." Dr Mountain told the ABC. Dr Mountain described it as a "very, very concerning situation" for consumers, whose power bills could increase by margins similar to those observed in other crisis-hit markets, such as the United Kingdom and Europe.

