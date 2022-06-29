The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Consumers Increasingly Cutting Back On Essentials To Make Buy Now, Pay Later Repayments

Consumers Increasingly Cutting Back On Essentials To Make Buy Now, Pay Later Repayments

New research has found Australians are increasingly cutting back on essentials to make payments on buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchases.

The Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) surveyed 2,700 customers, with more than seven per cent saying they cut back on essentials to make repayments.

Almost half of those surveyed said BNPL services allow them to “feel in control” of their spending.

While BNPL transactions make up less than one per cent of all transactions in Australia, it is estimated they still contributed $14.3 billion to the Australian GDP in the last financial year.

Australians have almost six million accounts with various BNPL services, averaging 16.1 transactions a year with a value of $151 each time.

“The research shows consumers are choosing buy now, pay later to help them budget and manage their money in the way they want,” said Diane Tate, AFIA chief executive.

Despite the worrying trend of people cutting back essentials to make repayments, the AFIA research found that less than one per cent of active accounts were subjected to financial hardship arrangements.

But it did find that 18 per cent of users have missed a repayment.

The report also found that while the BNPL services had created more than 99,000 full-time jobs in the Australian economy, a quarter of retailers have increased their prices as a result of the services.

“Retailers are using (it) to help them grow their businesses and participate in the digital economy,” Tate said.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.