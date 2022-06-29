Consumers Increasingly Cutting Back On Essentials To Make Buy Now, Pay Later Repayments

The Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) surveyed 2,700 customers, with more than seven per cent saying they cut back on essentials to make repayments.

Almost half of those surveyed said BNPL services allow them to “feel in control” of their spending.

While BNPL transactions make up less than one per cent of all transactions in Australia, it is estimated they still contributed $14.3 billion to the Australian GDP in the last financial year.

Australians have almost six million accounts with various BNPL services, averaging 16.1 transactions a year with a value of $151 each time.

“The research shows consumers are choosing buy now, pay later to help them budget and manage their money in the way they want,” said Diane Tate, AFIA chief executive.

Despite the worrying trend of people cutting back essentials to make repayments, the AFIA research found that less than one per cent of active accounts were subjected to financial hardship arrangements.

But it did find that 18 per cent of users have missed a repayment.

The report also found that while the BNPL services had created more than 99,000 full-time jobs in the Australian economy, a quarter of retailers have increased their prices as a result of the services.

“Retailers are using (it) to help them grow their businesses and participate in the digital economy,” Tate said.