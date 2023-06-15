The Project

Consumer Watchdog To Crack Down On Sale Of Unsafe Sleep Products For Kids

Australia’s consumer watchdog has announced they are making toddler and infant safety its "highest product safety priority".

The ACCC has announced they intend to crack down on dodgy sleep products for young children.

According to the Australian Associated Press, an educational campaign is also set to be launched alongside the crackdown, focusing on toys for children under three.

"Addressing issues for young children, who are among the most vulnerable consumers, is our highest product safety priority," ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe told the National Consumer Congress in Melbourne on Thursday.

"This broad body of work will involve continuing compliance, enforcement and education initiatives with a focus on toys for children under three, products containing button batteries and toppling furniture."

The campaign will aim to prevent death and injuries from the use of incline sleepers and rockers, bassinets and cots, bouncers and sleep aids. 

The ACCC’s new safety focus will also include ensuring the safety of sustainable products and reducing the risks from reused or second-hand goods that are sold online.

"We'll continue to encourage online platforms and suppliers to adopt best practices to prevent and detect the sale of unsafe goods as well as monitoring unsafe, non-compliant and banned products online using surveillance technology,” Lowe added.

