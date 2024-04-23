Consumer Watchdog Calls Out Supermarkets For ‘Potentially’ Misleading Ticket Labels

The research found that one in four Australians struggle to identify if a supermarket label and price are actually a genuine discount.

The 1,000 participants were surveyed on price tags from Woolworths, Coles and Aldi, that all featured words such as “price dropped”, “down down” and “members price”.

Coles’ ‘while stocks last’ tag proved to be the most confusing for consumers, while one-third of shoppers believed bright yellow tags always represented a discounted price.

Choice said the labels are “confusing and potentially misleading”, especially if customers don’t have the contextual history of prices.

“Consumers look for products that are the best value for money but it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to decipher the promotional tags being used by the supermarkets,” Choice said.

“Consumers are drawn to promotional tags that make it look like one product is potentially better value or a good deal, compared to other products.”

In a statement to news.com.au, Coles said its “while stocks last” tickets alerted customers that they can only buy the product for a limited time, and it was unlikely they would be restocked.

In a statement, Woolworths told news.com.au that it strives to “clearly and simply sign post the ways that our customers can find value and spend less every time they shop with us”. “We know that the majority of our customers are buying products on special or on an everyday low price offer to help them save,” Woolworths said.