Consistently Late People Might Just Be Time Optimists

Are you always late for appointments? Are you friends on to their second coffee by the time you turn up? Have you become exceptionally skilled at predicting the first fifteen minutes of a film? If you constantly find yourself running late, you could be a time optimist.

According to The Guardian, a time optimist is someone who always assumes things will go their way when it comes to time.

They believe the bus will arrive on schedule, all their clothes will miraculously be clean, and their keys will always be in the right place.

The Guardian interviewed Swedish clinical psychologist Michaela Thomas, who explained that time optimists, or "tidsoptimists" as they are called in Sweden, tend to underestimate the actual time required for tasks.

She noted, “A tidsoptimist is a person who underestimates how long something takes, and also overestimates how much time they have at their disposal… they will often be late for appointments, or rush things at the last minute, and this can create stress for themselves and others.”

It makes sense: if you believe that nothing will go wrong, why would you leave ten minutes earlier than absolutely necessary? After all, you wouldn’t want to arrive somewhere early and find yourself idly waiting, utterly bored.

So, what do you do if you are a time optimist? The Guardian spoke to the professor of social and health psychology at Durham University, Fuschia Sirois, and they suggested altering your connection with your future self.

“Say you’re up against a deadline but you’re feeling tired and uninspired? There’s a great temptation to imagine that future you – tomorrow/next week/next month is magically going to feel enthusiastic and brimming with the best ideas. Ask yourself, will you really have changed that much by tomorrow/next week when you intend to tackle the task? And if you really can do everything next week, why not do it today? Chances are that future you is going to be even more stressed by the task when it’s late.”

So, leave early, start now, and prepare for the worst. With any luck, you'll arrive on time—or perhaps even five minutes early.