Conor McGregor Sent The Miami Heat Mascot To Hospital After An On-Court Incident

UFC star Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat mascot Burnie to a local emergency room after an on-court incident during game four of the NBA finals in Miami, according to reports.

In a fighter's robe and oversized gloves, Burnie was swiftly knocked to the ground by McGregor's left hook.

While Burnie remained on the floor, McGregor proceeded to land a straight punch on the mascot's headgear.

The Friday night clash during a third-quarter stoppage in the match between Denver and Miami was set up for McGregor to promote a pain-relief spray.

He is seen trying to spray Burnie, who was dragged from the court by his feet by staff.

According to The Athletic, the man portraying Burnie received pain medication, was discharged, and is currently in good condition.

The last time McGregor competed was in 2021, when he broke his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier.

With AAP.

