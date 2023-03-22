Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Jose Negron thought it was a very good idea, and luckily it turned out great for him. The Connecticut man brought his girlfriend all the way to the middle of New York City to propose.

He got down on one knee in the middle of Times Square in front of his girlfriend of six years and the 55-foot-wide billboard that read, 'Will You Marry Me?'. There were also a bunch of tourists there.

Thankfully his girlfriend, Alicia Cortiglia, said yes.

They sealed it with a kiss as spectators stood around them cheering.

The billboard was rented out to Negron by Jaime Suarez for a very reasonable price of $150.

Suarez, who refers to himself as the 'Lord of the Billboard', said he purchased it during the pandemic and started renting it out to businesses and individuals.

Since December 15, more than 1,000 pictures have been displayed on it.

Cartiglia said, "I'm shocked! Very surprised. I looked up, and I saw, 'Will you marry me?'".

Negron took Cartigila to the Big Apple under the guise of participating in a flash mob.

Cartiglia was suspicious, probably because he said they were going to be in a flash mob, and it's not 2003.

